Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 rolls out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus released the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the first week of October. The update included all of Android 12's new features, as well as a refreshed UI infused with OnePlus' "burdenless design" philosophy, the OnePlus Scout unified search, Canvas AOD improvements, Work-Life Balance 2.0, and more.

The second Android 12 beta release is now rolling out to OnePlus devices, with system optimizations, camera improvements, November 2021 security patches, and a slew of other fixes.

According to the official announcement, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro has the following changelog:

Key updates



System

Optimized the fluency of the status bar

Optimized battery life and charging speed

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps

Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing

Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally

Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Improved system stability

Camera

Improved app stability

Bluetooth

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones

Know issues

Auto-rotate for desktop may be delayed under some using scenes

Probable issue of WLAN automatically disconnected

The camera will freeze when taking videos in 4K 60hz mode

Notifications for some apps will automatically be switched on

Global Search may not response

Background Apps may automatically switch off under the using scene of low RAM

Users who installed the first beta release on their devices have already started receiving the update. For those who can't wait for the automatic rollout, we've included direct links to device-specific OTA packages below so you can skip the wait and get the new update on your device right away.