Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 rolls out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus released the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the first week of October. The update included all of Android 12's new features, as well as a refreshed UI infused with OnePlus' "burdenless design" philosophy, the OnePlus Scout unified search, Canvas AOD improvements, Work-Life Balance 2.0, and more.
The second Android 12 beta release is now rolling out to OnePlus devices, with system optimizations, camera improvements, November 2021 security patches, and a slew of other fixes.
According to the official announcement, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro has the following changelog:
Key updates
System
- Optimized the fluency of the status bar
- Optimized battery life and charging speed
- Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps
- Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing
- Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally
- Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11
- Improved system stability
Camera
- Improved app stability
Bluetooth
- Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones
Know issues
- Auto-rotate for desktop may be delayed under some using scenes
- Probable issue of WLAN automatically disconnected
- The camera will freeze when taking videos in 4K 60hz mode
- Notifications for some apps will automatically be switched on
- Global Search may not response
- Background Apps may automatically switch off under the using scene of low RAM
Users who installed the first beta release on their devices have already started receiving the update. For those who can't wait for the automatic rollout, we've included direct links to device-specific OTA packages below so you can skip the wait and get the new update on your device right away.