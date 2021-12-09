Android Automotive 12 brings interface makeover and only 64 bit support

Google's Android Automotive operating system is designed for car entertainment systems. Unlike Android Auto, which simply mirrors apps and content from your phone to a car, Automotive operates independently, with its own Play Store and music playback capabilities. Google recently released a new Automotive update based on Android 12, and there are a few noteworthy changes.

As stated by an XDA report Android Automotive 12 was officially released on October 4th, but Google was relatively quiet about the new update provided the situation that it won't be available on any cars anytime soon.

The update includes a new Power Policy API (for automakers to customise background tasks), an SMS reference client, prioritised heads-up notifications, a visual indicator for microphone access, a new app launcher, and a two-column design for the Settings app. The Toasts API on Android has also been enabled, but only system applications can use it.

Surprisingly, Android Automotive 12 is only available in 64-bit mode, making it the first official Android release to abandon support for 32-bit platforms. Android on smartphones and tablets continues to work with 32-bit devices, but Arm does not intend to support 32-bit operations in new mobile CPUs after 2023, and Qualcomm's latest chipsets cannot run 32-bit code on all of its cores.

Google hasn't updated its Android Studio Emulator device images with an option for Android Automotive 12, but an XDA member shared the screenshots below, which were taken with an unofficial Snapp Automotive image.

Despite the fact that Android Automotive was officially introduced in March 2017, it has yet to reach many cars. The 2021 Polestar 2 was the first car to use Automotive, and Cadillac, General Motors, and Renault have all announced or begun selling vehicles that use Automotive in the last year.

Renault Group debuted its upcoming Mégane E-TECH Electric vehicle in September, which includes Automotive with Google apps and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. There have also been unofficial attempts to make Automotive available for existing vehicles, such as the Galaxy Tab S5e.

The Android Source website has a complete list of changes in Android 12 Automotive. Google has not stated when (or if) the update will be rolled out to vehicles running earlier versions of Android Automotive. The Polestar 2, the first car with Automotive, is still running Android 10.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.