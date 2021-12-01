Android TV 12 is officially out

The final release of Android 12 for Android TV/Google TV is finally here, after multiple developer previews and beta releases. Despite the fact that this is the final version, it is still intended for developers. That means you won't be able to install it on your Chromebox or Android TV streaming device.

You'll need an ADT-3, an Android TV dongle for developers, to try out Android 12 on Android TV. Early in 2022, the public will be able to use Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV devices.

"With the official release of Android 12, we are also making the most recent platform release available for TV. Take this opportunity to start building and testing your apps to make them compatible with the latest Android release on the new Google TV experience"

Android TV 12 is a significant upgrade over the previous version, with a slew of new features and enhancements. It features a redesigned user interface that supports 4K UI rendering, dynamic refresh rate switching, the background blurs, improved support for HDR and surround sound formats, Android 12-style microphone and camera indicators for increased privacy, and much more.

The changelog for Android TV 12 is as follows:

Media Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats, and surround sound formats

User Interface The background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager 4K UI support Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security Microphone and camera indicators Microphone and camera toggles Device attestation via Android KeyStore API

HDMI & Tuner Support for HDMI CEC 2.0 Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements Better protection model with Tuner Service



Those with an existing ADT-3 developer device will receive an OTA update to Android TV 12 automatically, according to Google. You can manually update your device if you haven't received the update yet by flashing the system image on your test device.

Android TV 12 arrives about a month after Google's official Android 12 release. The Pixel phones and Samsung's Galaxy S21 series have received the update so far, with more smartphones expected to receive it in the coming months.

