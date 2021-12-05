Android TV’s new UI is now rolling out to more regions

In February of this year, Google released a major UI update for the Android TV interface. The new interface was inspired by the Google TV interface and focused on assisting users in discovering new content on the platform. On the other hand, the home screen had fewer tabs. In July of this year, Google released another update for this new discovery-focused UI, which included three new features, including a watchlist. The UI is now being rolled out to more TVs in more regions, and it includes a minor UI change to the home screen.

Some users in India, Brazil, and Europe have recently received the Android TV UI update. OnePlus TVs, a few Xiaomi Mi Box models, and even some TCL TVs are said to be getting the UI. It includes all of Google's content discovery-related changes from February, as well as a minor home screen UI update that adds a 'Favorite apps' carousel.

The latest update also highlights all of Android TV's discovery features on the home screen, in addition to the UI changes. The 'New features available now' dialogue gives you an overview of the UI and navigation changes, personalised recommendations, and home screen customizations by clicking on the 'New features available now' button.

The new UI changes are reportedly being rolled out with the latest Android TV Home app update, according to user reports on Reddit. Users in India, Brazil, Europe, and a few other countries have all received the update, so there doesn't appear to be any regional restrictions. You can sideload the latest Android TV Home app release on your TV if you haven't yet received the new UI.

