AnkerWorks announces PowerConf C300, an AI-powered webcam to facilitate hybrid working

Anker's sub-brand, Anker Works has expanded its product portfolio today in the Indian market with the launch of the PowerConf C300 webcam. According to the company, the device is AI-powered and it's going to be one of the sharpest and most flicker-free webcams in India. The PowerConf C300 arrives with highlighted features like zoom, auto framing, autofocus, colour correction, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched PowerConf C300 webcam.

Anker Works PowerConf C300 price in India

The newly launched PowerConf C300 comes with a simple clip, plug, and play operations, the product with 18 months warranty is available for sale at Rs 9,999. The PowerConf C300 will be available for sale via online and offline stores.

Anker Works PowerConf C300 features

Anker Powerconf C300 offers a camera sensor with full HD 1080p/60fps. It integrates directly with every conferencing platform perfecting every professional image to a pro. The Zoom-certified webcam is evaluated and approved by the latest professional standards of Zoom for picture, quality, colour, and clarity. Being AI-powered – the webcam supports AI framing, AI colour adjustment, and AI exposure.

Whether the user is presenting alone, in a group, or moving around, its AI framing technology fits everyone in one frame. The technology automatically adjusts the field of view depending on the number of people in the meeting. According to the company, the webcam C300 ensures perfect lighting even in inconsistent conditions with auto white balancing. Color, Skintone, and contrast are displayed with face-to-face realism no matter how the room is lit. Its HDR technology with AI exposure automatically focuses on people or objects within just 0.35 seconds. The auto-focus AI show off every detail of the latest samples and prototypes without waiting for the focus to catch up.

The webcam PowerConf C300 comes with two microphones, that work together alongside Active Noise Cancellation so callers can only hear the user's voice instead of distracting background noise. With four types of adjustment and adjustable field of view, PowerConf C300 can be placed anywhere in use. Download the Anker Work app to choose from 4 meeting modes and tailor the use to every unique need with customized settings.PowerConf C300 connects via USB -A and USB-C. Currently, Anker is offering the PowerConf C300 webcam with the PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone.