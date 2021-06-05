Apple Accidentally leaks information on a new mobile platform in a Job advert

Corporates go through a great deal of effort to avoid leak information about new products leaking out before the launch. Or you can just accidentally write about it in a new job advert.

Corporates go through a great deal of effort to avoid leak information about new products leaking out before the launch. Or you can just accidentally write about it in a new job advert. That is exactly what happened to Apple and the blunder was noticed by a keen reader. The reader noticed a job advert Apple revealed that there might be a new operating system in the making. The job listing read, "Are you passionate about music? The Apple Music team is looking for stellar software engineers to create awesome listening experiences for our over 1 billion active users.” That does not reveal much, but it went on to say, "learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS”.

By the looks of it, Apple might be developing an operating system that might revolve or integrate Apple Music. Last month, Apple did announce lossless audio support on Apple Music. However, the current generation of wireless devices from Apple like Air Pods, Air Pods Pro and Air Pods Max does not support Lossless audio due to hardware limitations. No current generation BlueTooh device can support lossless audio because of the bandwidth limitations of BlueTooth.

There is a possibility that Apple might be moving the HomePod and other mobile devices like the Apple Air Pods, Air Pods Pro and Air Pods Max under one ecosystem of homeOS. It is quite possible that the job posting mentioning homeOS is a mistake as engineers could be using the term homeOS for internal communication. The Job posting has since been updated and word homeOS was replaced by HomePod.

WWDC 2021 is just around the corner. We might see some great announcements this year. IOS 15, possibly new Air Pods, lossless music, etc, are in store for us.

Share your comment ×