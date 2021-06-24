Apple AirPods 2021 expected to launch later this year; Suppliers kicks off component shipment

At least seven suppliers have kicked off circuit board shipment for the Apple devices. Let's have a closer look at the latest report.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on an array of devices that are going to launch later this year, which also includes the upcoming flagship iPhone 13 series and the third-generation AirPods. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming Apple device and now it has been reported that at least seven suppliers have kicked off circuit board shipment for the Apple devices. According to a report from MacRumors, the circuit board shipment is for the upcoming AirPods which are expected to launch later this year.

Apple suppliers begin shipment for upcoming AirPods

"Suppliers including Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus, Unimicron, Nan Ya, Zhen Ding and AT&S have all kicked off their BT substrate shipments for Apple's next-generation products including the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone, which all adopt SiP modules," DigiTimes report claimed today, citing industry sources.

Going with the previous reports, Apple might be planning to launch the third-generation AirPods later in 2021 (possibility in September) with the launch of the iPhone 13. the report claims that the company is going to make some changes with the design which includes shorter stems, but mostly it will look like the standard AirPods. The second-generation AirPods was launched back in March 2019 with the H1 chip for hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality and also boost up the battery by 50 percent. We can expect some significant changes with the upcoming AirPods.

Just to recall, the second-gen AirPods were launched with wired and wireless charging cases with a price tag of USD 159 and USD 199. The upcoming next-gen standard AirPods are expected to launch with a price point that is lower than the AirPods Pro. Currently, Apple is retailing the Pro model starting at USD 249. The upcoming audio device is said to arrive without an active noise cancellation feature to keep the price low.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the launch of the upcoming Apple audio device and we recommend you to take with information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. We are still months away from the expected launch and there is a lot to come in terms of specifications leaks and rumours. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below to let us know what you are expecting from the brand.

