Apple AirPods can work perfectly inside your stomach; All you need to know

Apple is subjected for making amazing products across different categories and mostly all of them are known for offering a tough build to survive all the weather conditions, falls, and more. In the last several months we have witnessed some of the interesting where people have lost their iPhones from an airplane and then retrieve them thanks to Find My iPhone. There are many instances where users have recovered their Apple Watch months after losing them to water sources. However, the latest one is much more interesting than any of the previous stories.

In the latest news, it has been reported that a TikTok video is becoming viral on the internet where a Boston-based woman explained her experience with Apple AirPods. The woman claims that she has accidentally swallowed her AirPods by confusing them with her drug. The woman with the username @iamcarliib reportedly suggest that she was holding the painkiller Ibruprofen in one hand and AirPods in the other. She accidentally switched the drug with her AirPods, Yes! You read it correctly, she gulped her AirPods and realized it later.

As soon as she realized that it was her AirPods, she tried getting it out by making several efforts but that doesn’t help her. Eventually, she excreted the device with medical help and the X-ray of the stomach confirmed that the device is no longer in her stomach.

Furthermore, the woman confirmed that the Airpod was working perfectly inside her stomach as she has recorded sound from her stomach, as it was still connected to her iPhone. The event confirmed that the Apple devices are really long-lasting and can work properly even if they are inside your body. Jokes apart, there is no information about the side effect due to the ingesting of AirPod from the woman. It would be interesting to see what Apple has to say about this incident. Till then for more amazing tech news stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech and also subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch exciting unboxing and reviews.

