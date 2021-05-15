Apple AirTags, A Boon or a Curse

Apple most anticipated release is also a part of many concerns lately with regards to privacy.

When Apple launched the AirTag a couple of weeks ago. People were extremely excited about the launch as this was a much talked about product and was also the cheapest in the product in Apple's inventory. Apple's products interact with other products in Apple's ecosystem flawlessly. And hence, people look forward to such launches.

A week after the launch, a Germany based research company was able to hack into the AirTag and send falsified location details by sending the tracker to a fake Find.My.com website. But the research company had to physically attach the AirTag to a computer and completed the hack. A security patch in the future update from Apple can fix this issue.

The most recent concern is about the AirTag being used to spy on people. And if they are using an Android phone. They might never know they are being tracked by an AirTag that has been planted on them somehow. Apple phones will send a notification to the user when it detects an unknown AirTag. Apple has programmed the AirTag to notify its presence through a chime. But if you are somehow not able to hear this chime, the AirTag might just stay on you for a long duration of time. The AirTag will continue to notify the other person of your location without your knowledge or permission till the AirTag is found or till the battery runs out( 1 year). The workaround for Android users could be provided by Apple, if they get access to Find.my.com which is very unlikely.

Truth be told, if someone wanted to track you, there are many more trackers available to do so over Apple AirTags. The problem is not just the tech, but staying vigilant about your surroundings if you think someone is my track you and use the information against you.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Apple forms

Share your comment ×