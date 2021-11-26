Apple AR Headset Coming in Late 2022 to have Mac-Level Computing Power, New Research Claims

According to a new research report from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by MacRumors, Apple's long-rumoured augmented reality (AR) headset project is set to bear fruit late next year with the launch of the first device carrying a pair of processors to support its high-end capabilities.

The higher-end main processor will be similar to the M1 chip Apple introduced for its first set of Apple silicon Macs last year, while the sensor-related aspects of the device will be handled by a lower-end processor.

According to Kuo, the first AR headset will be able to operate independently of a Mac or iPhone, and Apple plans to support a "comprehensive range of applications" with the goal of replacing the iPhone within ten years.

Apple's augmented reality headset, due out in 4Q22, is expected to have two processors. The higher-end processor will be comparable to the M1 for Mac in terms of computing power, while the lower-end processor will be responsible for sensor-related computing.

Because it has the same level of computing power as M1, the high-end processor's power management unit (PMU) design is similar to that of M1.

In addition to augmented reality (AR), Kuo claims that the headset will be able to support virtual reality (VR) experiences, thanks to a pair of Sony 4K Micro OLED displays, which require the processing power of an M1-like chip.

Because the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone, Apple's AR headset requires a separate processor. To provide continuous video see-through AR services to users, the AR headset, for example, requires at least 6-8 optical modules. An iPhone, on the other hand, requires up to three optimizations.

Last week, Kuo revealed that the upcoming headset, as well as the iPhone 14 that will be released next year, will both support Wi-Fi 6E technology, which provides the increased bandwidth and reduced interference required for AR and VR experiences.

