Apple bets on TSMC to build custom iPhone 5G modem in 2023

According to reports, Apple is in talks with Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC to develop its own in-house 5G chips for next-generation Apple products. The move, according to Nikkei Asia, is primarily intended to reduce Apple's reliance on Qualcomm for 5G cellular chips.

According to four people familiar with the matter, Apple intends to use TSMC's 4-nanometer chip production technology to mass produce its first in-house 5G modem chip, and the iPhone maker is developing its own radio frequency and millimetre wave components to complement the modem. According to two people familiar with the situation, Apple is also developing its own power management chip for the modem.

In the latest iPhone series, all of these components are provided by Qualcomm of the U.S.

For several years, Apple has been attempting to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and gain greater control over critical semiconductor components. The two American companies settled a lengthy legal battle over patent royalties in 2019, and Qualcomm recently confirmed that its share of iPhone modem orders will drop to around 20% in 2023.

In addition to saving money on Qualcomm fees, developing its own modem would pave the way for Apple to integrate TSMC's chip with its in-house mobile processor, according to multiple sources. This would give the US tech behemoth more control over its hardware integration capability, as well as increase the efficiency of the chips. At the moment, the majority of mobile chip developers integrate 5G modem systems into the processor chip.

Modem chips are critical components that determine call quality and data transmission speeds. Qualcomm, which has built a large patent wall around the technology, as well as Taiwan's MediaTek and China's Huawei Technologies, have long dominated the segment. Intel, which had been supplying modem chips to Apple alongside Qualcomm since 2016, exited smartphone modem chip development and sold the business to Apple in 2019.

While Apple has been using its own A-series mobile processors for over a decade, developing mobile modems is much more difficult because they must support all older communication protocols, from 2G, 3G, and 4G to the most recent 5G standards.

TSMC has been an important partner for Apple in its strategy of designing more of its own components, and it is the sole manufacturer of iPhone processors and M1 Mac processors. According to Nikkei Asia, the Taiwanese tech titan also has hundreds of engineers stationed in Cupertino, California, to support Apple's chip development roadmap.

According to sources, Apple is designing and testing the new 5G iPhone modem using TSMC's 5-nm chip production. According to the sources, it will then use the even more advanced 4-nm technology for mass production. Commercialization will not occur until 2023, according to people familiar with the matter, due in part to the time required for global carriers to verify and test the new modem chips.

In the second half of 2022, Apple will also use TSMC's 4-nm technology for its iPhone processor. According to Nikkei Asia, the company is also one of the first to adopt TSMC's most advanced 3-nm technology, which will be used in iPads next year.

Apple is also finalizing plans to use 3-nm tech for iPhone processors as soon as 2023, multiple sources said.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.