Apple creates a Why Mac page. Wants you to switch to Apple Mac's and tell why

What better way to market your product than by telling the consumer why they need it? Apple is doing just that by creating a page WHY MAC dedicated to telling you why you need to switch.

With the development of the M1 chip, Apple was confident that they had a game-changer on their hands. Apple's M1 chip has outperformed any other processor in the market. The current M1 benchmarks have set new standards for all the processor manufacturers.

When Apple first release the M1 powered Mac's, they were cheaper than the ones available with Intel's processors. That was the first indication that Apple will be adopting the in-house developed processors over any other manufacturers. Apple's M1 chips are not only powerful but also efficient enough to consume less power and heat. Since there is less heat generated while computing heavy operations, a thermal tube or fan is not required. The design of the Mac computer remains compact and lightweight.

To promote the new lineup of iMacs and Mac computers, Apple has launched a dedicated webpage called Why Mac. The Webpage is dedicated to educating the visitor on the advantages of owning a Mac machine. And if they are already iPhone or iPad user, how easy it will be for them to migrate onto a Mac computer. Apple's, Why Mac page reads, "Easy to learn. Astoundingly powerful. And designed to let you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined. It’s the computer that comes packed with apps that are ready to go right out of the box. Free, regular software updates keep things up to date and running smoothly. And if you already have an iPhone, it feels familiar from the moment you turn it on. "

The Webpage also talks about the updated privacy policies of Apple and the multiple security measures that work in harmony to keep your data safe.

At the end of the page, Apple lists down the various Mac computers that consumers can purchase directly off the page.

Now that's Marketing. Good job Apple.

To visit Apple's Why Mac page Click HERE

