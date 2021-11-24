Apple delays Digital ID program Until Early 2022

An upcoming iOS 15 and watchOS 8 feature that will let you add your driver's licence or state ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states has been delayed until early 2022, according to Apple's website. Apple has previously stated that the feature will be available in late 2021.

Apple announced in September that residents in Arizona and Georgia would be among the first to receive the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah following suit. Apple went on to say that it was in talks with a slew of other states, including Florida, in the hopes of bringing the feature to the rest of the country in the future.

The feature is not enabled in the latest iOS 15.2 beta, and Apple has not provided a specific release date for it beyond early 2022.

Users will be able to present a digital ID in the Wallet app for the first time at select TSA security checkpoints in select U.S. airports, according to Apple. Users will be able to add a driver's licence or state ID to the Wallet app by tapping the plus sign at the top of the screen, and then present their ID to the TSA by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch on an identity reader, rather than taking out their physical card or handing over their device.

Users will see a prompt on their iPhone or Apple Watch when they tap their device on an identity reader, which will display the specific information requested by the TSA. According to Apple, the requested identity information is only released from a user's device after they authorise with Face ID or Touch ID, and they do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to a TSA security officer to present their ID.

The privacy and security features of the feature have been highlighted by Apple. Users will be required to take a photo of their face when adding a driver's licence or state ID card to the Wallet app, which will be securely sent to the issuing state for verification, according to the company. Users will also be asked to perform a series of facial and head movements as part of the setup process, according to Apple.

Watch the First look and Unboxing of newly launched PLAYFIT Slim and PLAYFIT Strength smartwatches here