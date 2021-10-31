Apple discontinues the 21.5-inch iMac

Intel-powered Macs are gradually disappearing from Apple's lineup as the company's silicon transition progresses. Apple quietly discontinued the 21.5-inch iMac with Intel processors this week. This comes six months after Apple unveiled a redesigned 24-inch iMac with Apple's M1 chip.

The entry-level Intel-powered 21.5-inch iMac was still available until this week, though Apple made it difficult to find. You could still find the 21.5-inch iMac on the Apple Store Online until it was discontinued this week by going to this page and looking for the 21.5-inch toggle at the top.

Even though the 21.5-inch iMac is no longer listed on that page, Apple still recommends that users visit this link if they're looking for one. Apple has yet to comment publicly on the 21.5-inch iMac's discontinuation, which was first noticed by YouTuber "Tech God."

The 21.5-inch iMac appears to have been removed from the Apple Store Online sometime on Friday, October 29, according to archive data viewed by 9to5Mac.

The 21.5-inch iMac was previously only available in a single stock configuration, costing $1,099(₹99,900 in India) and featuring a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The machine was widely panned for its inadequate specifications, outdated design, and astronomically high price. However, the machine is said to be popular among education shoppers.

The M1 iMac was redesigned and reimagined in April, with a 24-inch display, an all-new design, and more. It comes in seven different colours, with a starting price of $1,299(₹1,19,900 in India)

The Intel-powered 27-inch iMac with the previous-generation design is still available from Apple. A new model with a new design and Apple SIlicon inside is expected to be released in the first half of 2022, according to rumours.