Apple Employees to return to the office from September. Three days a week in the office for everyone says, Tim

The work from home routine is ending for Apple employees starting September for a three day a week office routine.

After working from home for more than a year, it will be challenging for many to get back to a work routine that involves going to the office and back. Work from home is the new normal. And any change to this routine will be an inconvenience to many. We like it or not, change is inevitable and like everyone else, we will have to adapt and evolve to the new routine once again.

The first of the larger corporates to get the ball rolling was Apple. In a memo released by Apple, Tim Cook addressed fellow employees and spoke about returning to the office three days a week, starting September. Tim wrote in the memo, "For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."

Most of the employees will return to the office for a three days a week work routine. Employees can choose if they want to work the remainder of the week from the office. Teams that require in-person work might work all five days a week. Tim Cook wrapped the memo by saying that he was looking forward the seeing everyone face to face. He writes, "I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built."

Many readers have slashed back saying, that the move is the occupy the new Cupertino office, which was left unused because of the pandemic.

