Apple Event 2021: All you need to know. iMac, iPad Pro, Air tags, Apple TV 4k

Apple finally aired the April 2021 spring launch yesterday. Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 April event.

We finally got to witness the Apple 2021 Event yesterday. There were rumours of the event as early as March 2021. But the long wait has been a commending one. Last year Apple announced the M1 chip. This chip powered Apple's latest and greatest Mac books. Users reported a huge gain in computing power (40% gain over older models), improvements in thermal and battery life.

In 2021, the M1 chip now powers the new iMac models and also the iPad Pro models

iMac 24inch powered by M1

20 years since the first iMac was released with colour options released, we can now choose a colour from the seven new colours offered by Apple for the iMac computers. The new iMac comes powered by the M1 silicone chip which has reduced the form factor of the iMac by 50%(11.5mm thickness) as compared to the older iMac(25.6mm thickness). The performance too has been bumped up by 40%. The 6 speaker setup provides studio-quality audio output. And the 1080 HD true depth camera keeps the subject in focus even in low light. The 24-inch screen on the new iMac comes with a 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness.

Price starts at ₹119900

Ipad Pro 2021 powered by M1

The introduction video of the Ipad Pro shows Tim Cook in disguise stealing the M1 chip from a Mac book and then implanting it into an iPad Pro. We are now possibly looking at the most powerful tablet in the market today. The release has got many creators excited at they will now be able to carry their workaround as the new iPad provides improved computing power.

The new iPad Pro also introduces a new wide-angle true dept front-facing camera with 122 degrees of coverage. With machine learning, the camera will always keep the subject in focus even if the subject is moving.

For connectivity, the new iPad Pro comes 5G enabled and the type-C port now gets Thunderbolt support.

The only difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the display. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a 2732x2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi) with mini LED technology. The display now has a peak brightness of 1600 nits

Price starts at ₹71900 for 11-inch model and ₹99900 for the 12.9-inch model

AirTag

AirTag will help you keep tag of your keys, bags and maybe even pets. The AirTags are completely encased in metal which can be engraved to user preference and there are a vast variety of colour options available for the covers. An Airtag can be located with the Find My app and Apple claims one year of battery life on a standard battery. The best part is that the battery is replaceable, so we don't have to replace the AirTag after the battery runs out. Good job Apple

Price starts at ₹3190

Apple TV 4k

Apple TV comes in 4K and a new redesigned remote. The new remote now supports navigation buttons that were missed on the last generation. So browsing the menu is much more convenient now. We can now use the camera on the iPhone to adjust the colours on the Apple TV.

Price starts at ₹18900

