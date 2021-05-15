Apple fires a newly hired Employee after others complain. Apple knew his past claims the now ex-employee

Apple is not known for hire and fire policies. Once hired, you are there to stay for long unless you mess up.

Imagine a scenario where at the time of your recruitment. You explained your past employment to the recruiter. Justified any discrepancies around your past and only after knowing everything about you. They offered you to join their company. You now accepted the offer and put everything in order in your personal life to start your new job. But in a few days, you are asked to leave as some employees dug up your old past and didn't find it comfortable to have you working around them.

This happened to Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former product manager at Facebook and author of "Chaos Monkeys". Antonio started working with Apple in April 2021. In May of 2021, following a petition from around 2000 Employees, Antonio was asked to leave. The Employees pointed out the sexiest and racist remarks, in Antonio's 2016 book titled "Chaos Monkeys". One of his quotes in the book was, 'Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claim of worldliness, and generally full of S*%&'.

After Antonio was asked to leave, Apple announced, 'It strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace and that behaviour that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.' Antonia lashed back on his social media handles that Apple was well aware of his past. He had made changes to his personal life to start fresh at Apple.

He claims to have sold his house, shut down any public and media presence. Antonio also points that Apple stated that he fired because of some negative behaviour when he was at Apple. Antonio says that it is categorically false and is defamatory.

When Apple announced Antonio's departure, they stated, ' We strive to create an inclusive, welcoming behaviour demeans or discriminates against people for who they are, has no place here."

Apple is yet to release an official statement regarding Antonio's claims. What would you do in such a scenario?

