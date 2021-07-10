Apple iPhone 13 series dummies and cases leaked; larger cut outs for camera sensors and more

The dummies and cases of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been leaked online. They suggest the new iPhones will have larger cut outs of camera sensors.

Apple is all set to launch its next-gen iPhones in September this year. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to introduce as many as four models in the series including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, the popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee has shared an image of iPhone 13 series dummies, which shows all four models in the White hue. In addition, some cases for the new iPhones are also leaked ahead of the launch.

iPhone 13 series dummies have revealed larger cutouts for camera sensors

The dummies of the upcoming iPhones have given us a fair idea of how all the next-gen Apple phones will stack up against each other when it comes to size. In addition, the leak suggests that the next-gen iPhones will have larger cutouts for the camera sensors. In the photo, the iPhone 13 Mini seems to be on the extreme right with dual cameras. The Mini model is followed by the iPhone 13 and the Pro variant, which seems to be almost identical in size. However, the iPhone 13 has dual cameras, while the iPhone 13 Pro features a triple-lens module. The iPhone 13 Pro Max with three cameras is placed on the extreme left in the image.

iPhone 13 series cases also leaked

Talking about the leaked cases, they come in courtesy of Benks, which is an accessories manufacturer based out of China. The recently developed colourful cases fit over the current-gen iPhone 12 models. However, the cameras and buttons in the cases aren’t lined up perfectly. The leaked cases have also suggested that the new iPhone 13 series will be arriving with larger camera sensors.

iPhone 13 specs and features

According to the earlier reports, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants will be utilising 120Hz ProMotion LTPO displays, which will be provided by Samsung. There’s no information regarding the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini’s display technology at the moment. Some reports suggest that the new iPhones will also have in-display fingerprint scanners, apart from the Face ID sensors. Under the hood, the next-gen models will be arriving with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor, which is being produced by TSMC.

Last month, the iPhone 13 series models were spotted in the database of China’s 3C regulatory authority. According to the listing, the iPhone 13 Mini variant could come with a 2,406mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 is expected to offer a 3,095mAh battery. The iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max models are tipped to feature a bigger 4,352mAh power cell.

It looks like the new iPhones will only have a slight bump in the battery capacity since the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro have 2,227mAh, 2,815mAh, and 3,687mAh batteries respectively. Notably, the iPhone 13 series is also rumoured to come with support for reverse wireless charging as well.

When is Apple launching the iPhone 13 series? Just like every year, Apple will be introducing the iPhone 13 series models at some point in September or October, 2021. Will the Apple iPhone 13 series offer reverse wireless charging? If the reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 13 series models will be featuring a more powerful wireless charging coil to offer reverse charging. How many iPhones Apple is planning to launch in 2021? According to the reports, Apple will be introducing as many as four iPhone models in 2021. These are expected to be the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

