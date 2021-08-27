Apple iPhone 13 series launch timeline revealed; everything you need to know

Apple is all set to launch its upcoming premium flagship smartphone series the iPhone 13 series in September, but the company is yet to reveal any specific date. Since the start of this year, we have witnessed numerous leaks, rumours, predictions, leaked renders, and more about the upcoming iPhones. Now in the latest development, the launch timeline of the iPhone 13 series has appeared on the web. Let's have a look at it and find out what’s new for us.

Apple iPhone 13 series leaked sale date

According to a report from IT Home, the forthcoming iPhone 13 series is listed on e-commerce sites in China ahead of the launch. The listing comes with renders of the phones revealing the design. Popular Chinese tipster @Pandalsbald has shared a screenshot of the listing on his Weibo account. The listing suggests that the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini are going to launch soon. Rumours also claim that the Apple AirPods 3 was also listed on the portal, but the tipster didn’t post any of the screenshots.

Furthermore, IT Home has also reported that the iPhone 13 series will be up for pre-orders from September 17th, 2021. The upcoming flagship handsets are tipped to go on sale starting September 24th in the Chinese market. The launch dates are still a mystery and the tipped sale and pre-orders dates are not confirmed by any of the official sources. It is recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th For what it’s worth, we are corroborating these dates. https://t.co/aevz5K57Qs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2021

Earlier it was noted the launch date suggested by the Chinese publication was incorrect, but this time popular tipster Jon Processor has confirmed that the listed dates are correct. It’s tough to say anything at the moment.

Going with the previous leaks, Apple is said to improve the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to be fuelled by a 4,352mAh battery. While the vanilla and Pro variant of the iPhone 13 is tipped to pack a 3,095mAh battery. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below and let us know what you expect from the upcoming iPhone 13 series.