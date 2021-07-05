Apple iPhone 13 series tipped to features reverse wireless charging; Everything you need to know

A new report has surfaced on the web claiming that the iPhone 13 series is going to feature a more powerful wireless charging coil at the rear panel.

Apple iPhone 13 is all tipped to be the next-gen flagship smartphone from the Cupertino tech giant Apple and all eyes are already up for the iPhone 13 series. We do have witnessed an array of design leaked renders, predictions related to the upcoming smartphone but nothing seems to be concrete enough to get believed blindly. Apple is a brand that is serious about the security of its product before the actual launch. However, the leaks and rumours don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. A new report has surfaced on the web claiming that the iPhone 13 series is going to feature a more powerful wireless charging coil at the rear panel.

Apple iPhone 13 leak

With the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple introduced its first-ever magnetic wireless charging smartphone. iPhone 12 users can charge their phones with the help of MagSafe with a charging speed of 15W. As per a report from Everything Apple Pro and Max Weinbach, the next-gen Apple iPhones are going to include a slightly bigger magnetic coil, that comes with a better charging speed. Meanwhile, the company is also believed to include reverse charging technology with the iPhone 13 series. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the reverse charging tech will be limited to Apple products only, which include Apple AirPods charging case, Apple Watch, and more.

Rumours also suggest that the company is planning to improve the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to arrive with a 4,352mAh battery which is a decent upgrade compared to the predecessor. While the vanilla and Pro variant of the iPhone 13 is said to pack a 3,095mAh battery. Earlier leaks also suggest that Apple is planning to ditch the mini variant this time after the flop of the iPhone 12 mini. Notably, nothing is officially confirmed by the company official and we advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

