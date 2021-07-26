Apple iPhone 13 series to offer 25W fast charging support, suggests a report

Apple is all set to launch the upcoming flagship iPhone 13 series in the global market and the speculations regarding them have already started circulating on the interwebs. We have witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphones, which are going to launch later this year in the iPhone 13 series. The new iPhones are expected to bring a handful of upgrades, apart from higher charging speeds. It’s worth mentioning that while Android is conquering new milestones in terms of charging technology, with some devices offering 100W fast charging support, Apple is still stuck at 15W, 18W, and 20W charging support. However, the new leak suggests that this time the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch the new iPhones with higher charging standards. Let’s have a closer look at the fresh leak.

Apple iPhone 13 series will bring higher charging speeds



Apple is one of the leading smartphone brands across the globe and the company is known for setting trends. But sometimes the company lacks in incorporating new technologies on their phone. It joined the 5G connectivity bandwagon quite late and now it is joining the fast charging technology trend. According to a report from MyDrivers, it seems that Apple is planning to increase the charging speed of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The report suggests that the iPhone 13 series will arrive with 25W fast charging support, but the company will obviously sell a fast charger for it separately as the retail box doesn’t carry a charger.



The 25W fast charging tech is still much slower than the 65W fast charging support which most of the premium Android smartphones are supporting nowadays. Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 series offers 20W charging and it seems 25W charging will be a bit better than the existing one.



Going with the previous leaks, the upcoming iPhone 13 series is tipped to be powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset which is said to offer a six-core design. This time Apple is expected to offer a 1TB storage variant for one of the new iPhones. The smartphones in the flagship series are tipped to arrive with more advanced display tech along with a smaller notch design.