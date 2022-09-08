Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series launched: Everything you need to know

Furthermore, the 12MP primary rear camera now comes with support for a new Sensor-Shift image stabilization technology that delivers gimbal-like stabilization for videos. Users can activate it by enabling a new "Action Mode" in the camera UI before recording their videos. There is also a 12MP ultrawide lens onboard for wide-angle shots.

Coming to the new safety features, Apple's new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus now come with an upgraded gyroscope that enables the devices to detect a fall or a car crash and automatically call emergency services. These features were previously limited to Apple Watches, and now you will get them on your new iPhones as well.

However, the most advanced connectivity feature of the new iPhone 14 models is their ability to use satellite networks for emergency SOS. Apple has developed a way for the iPhone's internal antenna to tap into the unique frequencies of an actual satellite when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular connection available.

Users can leverage the new UI that directs them to point their iPhone 14 toward a satellite and send an SOS to emergency services in needful situations. Although it is worth mentioning that the SOS via satellite feature will be free for the first two years and users will need to pay for it after that. And did I mention that all the US models of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come without a physical SIM slot? Yes, Apple is completely transitioning to eSIM technology and has eliminated yet another slot from the iPhone.

Other than these, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes in multiple storage variants, ranging from 128GB for the base model to 512GB for the top-tier variant. So, this was all about the standard iPhone 14 models. Check out the details of the iPhone 14 Pro series right below.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: Details

Now, coming to the iPhone 14 Pro series, this includes the flagship-grade iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other than a new 4nm A16 chipset, there are some significant upgrades, including a new 48MP primary camera, an improved display, and of course, the exciting new Dynamic Island, as compared to the standard iPhone 14 models.

Starting with the display, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max feature Apple's Super Retina XDR display with support for the Pro Motion (dynamic refresh rate) feature. However, this year, Apple has finally added support for Always-on Display (AOD) in a way that does not affect the battery life of the devices. Furthermore, the screen can go up to 2000 nits of brightness in outdoor environments when needful, which is absolutely bonkers!

Now, coming to the new "Pro camera system", as Apple calls it, this includes a brand new 48MP primary camera, which makes the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max the first iPhones with a 48MP camera sensor. The primary camera comes alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The main camera also supports the new sensor-shift technology and uses Apple's Deep Fusion image processing system to deliver extremely detailed images, even in low light situations. On the front, there is the same 12MP selfie shooter as the standard iPhone 14 models.

Apart from these, there is the new Dynamic Island, about which I have been raving for quite some time now. This involves the new pill-shaped cutout on the display of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Yes, the new Pro models do not come with the infamous notch anymore. Instead, Apple has shrunk all its Face ID sensors and cameras and packed them into a pill-shaped cutout that has its own feature set.