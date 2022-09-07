After announcing its much-anticipated "Far Out" event late last month, Apple is all set to release new hardware products today, including new iPhones. So, if you were looking for the details of the September 7 Apple event and want to know what we can expect the Cupertino giant to launch in the market, you have clicked the right article!

Apple "Far Out" Event: Everything you need to know

In this article, we will discuss everything about Apple's upcoming event, which is set to go live soon. Following the speculations, we will also provide details on the timing of the Apple event and how you can watch it live. So, read on!

Apple to launch iPhone 14 series and more

Unlike the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) where Apple showcases all its software tools and products, Apple's Techtember, err, September event is all about hardware. So, the "Far Out" event will not be any different and the Cupertino giant is expected to release its next-gen iPhone 14 series.

Now, this year, according to the latest leaks, Apple will release four new iPhone 14 models as is usual. However, there will be a major change in the lineup. Citing falling demand for small-screen devices, Apple will reportedly eliminate the "mini" product line from the iPhone 14 series. So, there will be a standard iPhone 14, a possible iPhone 14 Max (instead of the "mini"), an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

However, one of the biggest changes to iPhones this year would be a new design for the display. Yes, you guessed it right, Apple is expected to finally eliminate the infamous notch that was introduced with the iPhone X back in 2017 and replace it with a new pill-shaped cutout. The cutout will house the front camera and the necessary Face ID sensors. Although it is reported that Apple will implement the new design only on the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series and the standard models will continue to rock the notch.

Moreover, due to the ongoing global chip shortage, Apple is expected to integrate its next-gen flagship chipset, the A16 Bionic, only into the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The standard ones will pack last year's A15 Bionic chips. It is also hinted that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with an Always-on Display (AOD) feature, though this has been rumored for a long time now!

Another major upgrade in the iPhone 14 models will be the support for satellite connectivity. Various leaks have suggested that Apple has been working to introduce satellite connectivity support for its iPhone models to allow users to call emergency numbers even if there is no cell tower. As per reports, Apple has completed the development of the technology and is looking for partners to launch it in the market.

Apart from these, Apple is expected to deliver the biggest camera upgrade for the iPhone 14 Pro models this year. According to rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will be the first iPhones to come with a 48MP primary camera. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models come with a refined 12MP sensor.

Now, other than the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch Series 8. As per leaks, the company could also release the highly-anticipated AirPods Pro 2 model with improved performance, a new design, and a new sound-emitting charging case.

Apple iPhone 14 event: Venue, timing, and how to watch

Coming to the venue details of the Apple "Far Out" event, it will be an in-person event for select media at the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino. The event will start at 10 AM (Pacific Time) and will be live streamed for anyone to watch it online.

As for how you can watch the upcoming Apple event, you can watch it live on Apple's official YouTube channel (video attached below) or simply head to the dedicated Apple Events page on the company's website. You can also watch the stream on the Apple TV app at the scheduled time.

So, this was all about Apple's Far Out September event in which it will launch the new iPhone 14 series. Share this with all the Apple fans you know and let them know that the next generation of their favorite smartphone is launching today.

Also read: