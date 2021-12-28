Apple the company which is known for offering a wide range of premium products across the globe has recently launched the iPhone 13 series and now all the eyes are up for the launch of the next-gen iPhone. We have already started witnessing numerous rumors and leaks about the upcoming alleged iPhone 14 series. According to a previous leak, it was hinted that the Cupertino tech giant is going to ditch the concept of physical SIM from iPhone 15, but the latest report has suggested that the conversion of physical SIM to eSIM will take place with the launch of iPhone 14 series. Let’s have a closer look at the rumour.

Apple iPhone 14 series to ditch physical SIM

A report from Macrumours has claimed that the company is planning to launch the iPhone 14 series without a physical SIM slot and this forces users to switch to eSIM. According to the report, the company has suggested major network providers in the United States be prepared for eSIM activation on a big scale. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the company has mentioned that the eSIM only smartphones are going to launch in September 2022. The report has also shown a document revealing the timeframe of the initiative, but there are no names written in the document.

Apple is also said to be working with US network provides to offer iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the retail box from Q2 2022. The company is already practicing this with all its iPhone 13 models purchased through Apple Store or official website.

It seems that the company is planning for another revolution by ditching the physical SIM and promoting the eSIM functionality. Apple is known for taking bold decisions, which has put them in really hard circumstances, but the company never changed this habit and that’s could be a reason why it has managed to pull out everything they think is unique to users.

Do note that Apple is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and with for the official announcement.