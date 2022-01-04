Apple iPhone 14 tipped to arrive with punch-hole cutout design

Apple has recently launched its premium lineup of flagship smartphones called the iPhone 13 series in India and across the globe. Now all the eyes are up for the launch of the upcoming iPhone 14, the leaks and rumors about the handset have already started surfacing on the web revealing some of the features. Like always this year also the Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch the smartphone in September. Last week we have witnessed several leaks about the iPhone 14 and now in the latest development, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has confirmed that the iPhone 14 series is going to ditch the notch design. Yes! You read it correctly, Gurman suggests that the company is going to include a pill-shaped cutout design that is going to house the Face ID sensor along with the selfie camera. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Apple iPhone 14 series to ditch the notch design

According to the report, the standard variant of the iPhone 14 is going to launch with a notch design. However, the Pro variant is going to feature a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout design. It seems that the report is contradicting what Apple has recently said. As per the company, the notch is very necessary to accommodate the front camera sensor along with the Face ID.

If the company is going to launch the handset without a notch then it would be interesting to know, how the developers have managed to accommodate the sensors. The question also arises, whether the Cupertino tech giant is going to incorporate the in-display camera sensor with the iPhone 14 Pro modes. A Korea-based publication called The Elec has also claimed that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to launch with a punch-hole camera cutout design.

Last week, a report from MacRumors has claimed that the company is planning to launch the iPhone 14 series without a physical SIM slot and this forces users to switch to eSIM. According to the report, the company has suggested major network providers in the United States be prepared for eSIM activation on a big scale. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the company has mentioned that the eSIM only smartphones are going to launch in September 2022. The report has also shown a document revealing the timeframe of the initiative, but there are no names written in the document.

Do note that Apple is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and with for the official announcement.

Source