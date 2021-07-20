Apple iPhone SE 2022 to launch with A14 Bionic chipset

Apple the Cupertino-tech giant is speculated to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone at the end of this year. The rumour mills have already taken place on the internet for the upcoming premium flagship phones, but it seems Apple is not just planning for the launch of the iPhone 13 series. A new report from DigiTimes has surfaced on the web revealing some major information about the next-generation iPhone SE which is expected to launch in 2022. Recently, popular analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo claimed that the upcoming iPhone SE will be powered by the latest processor. In the latest development, DigiTimes also support this claim and suggest that the handset will be launched in the second half of 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 leak



As per the latest report, Apple is hiring new chip probing specialists via its partner Xintec. Just in case you don’t know, Xintec is a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) who supplies components to Apple since the company launched its first iPhone SE phone back in 2016.



According to the report, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 or you can also call it the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to be powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, the one which has fueled the iPhone 12 series. Moreover, Apple is expected to advertise the devices as one of the most affordable 5G iPhones of the year. It has been expected that the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 will not arrive with any major changes to the design. So the handset might continue with the 4.7-inch small display with thick bezels along with the home button at the bottom with Touch ID.

Just to recall, the iPhone SE 2020 flaunts a 4.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, clubbed with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a 1,821mAh battery and runs on the latest iOS operating system. On the camera part, it houses a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with OIS and for selfies, it houses a 7-megapixel camera module. The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a price tag of USD 399.

