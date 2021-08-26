Apple iPhone X survived the deadliest drop test from 11,000 feet

In the past few years, Apple has proven its worth in the market in terms of durability, ruggedness, quality, and premiumness. We have witnessed iPhone models surviving underwater, used as fishing lines, and more. Apple introduced the waterproof tech with the launch of the iPhone X series and ever since we have spotted many instances where iPhone survived in the worst-case scenario. In the latest development, one such case has surfaced on the web which might blow your mind.

Apple iPhone X survived fall of 11,000 feet

In the latest report, it has been reported that an iPhone X model was mistakenly dropped from a flying airplane. At the time of the drop, the aircraft was at an altitude of 11,000 feet and surprisingly survived the impact of the drop. It seems that this is one of the deadliest drop tests for the iPhone X and the result makes it a rugged phone. The information about the incident was revealed by the owner of the phone on an aviator forum.

The incident happened with a pilot of DA40 named David when he was flying from Colorado Springs to Atlanta. As we all know the DA40 comes with a large plexiglass canopy with small side windows, which can be opened while flying. During his flight, he took a refuelling stopover at Branson, Massachusetts and got fascinated by a view of billowing clouds. He decided to capture the scenic beauty at an altitude of 11,000 feet by taking his iPhone X out of the window.

According to the forum, David was cautious while taking the pictures, but a gust of wind weakened his grip and ultimately he dropped the phone. He was not having any hope of retrieving the phone back, but he was lucky enough to locate the iPhone X with the help of the Find My iPhone app. David went back to Arkansas to find the phone, he reached the location of the phone and spent more than an hour finding the phone. He found the phone in crisp condition without any damage.

“I pulled out my iPhone 6S to record the discovery and screamed in victory! Picking up the phone, there was not a scratch on it, just dust on the back of my Otterbox case. The screen was perfect. But would it work? I tried unsuccessfully to power it on, as of course it was dead from the previous evening,” reads the forum.

