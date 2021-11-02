Apple is developing car crash detection for the 2022 Watch, Reports indicate

With the Watch Series 4, Apple introduced fall detection – the watch tracks acceleration to detect what could be a fall and can automatically contact an emergency contact (with the option to cancel it if you are okay). According to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the company now wants to do something similar for car accidents.

How Apple says Fall detection works is "If Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you're wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping "I'm OK."

If your Apple Watch detects that you're moving, it will wait for you to respond to the alert before calling for help. Your watch will automatically make the call if it detects that you have been motionless for about a minute.

Your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location after the call ends, informing them that your watch detected a hard fall and dialled 911. Your emergency contacts are pulled from your Medical ID by your watch.

But detecting the crash is the difficult part. For the past year, the company has reportedly been conducting tests and collecting anonymous telemetry from the watches. It has identified 10 million suspected crashes and linked 50,000 of them to emergency calls – if you had to call for help, the sudden acceleration detected by the watch was more likely a crash.

With the Personal Safety app for the Pixel phones, Google did something similar a few years ago. To determine whether or not an incident was a crash, the app took into account the user's location, as well as data from motion sensors and microphones.

In order to reduce the false-positive rate in detection, the next Apple Watch will most likely take such factors into account as well. Yes, the next watch will be released in 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, since it hasn't been officially announced, things could change.

Google's crash detection is only available in a few countries, and Apple's solution may be the same.