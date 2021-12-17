Apple is reportedly setting up a new design team for its in-house wireless chips

According to Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly working to design more chip components in-house, with the company reportedly establishing a new office with the goal of replacing components currently sourced from Broadcom and Skyworks.

The report says, the new office is still in the planning stages, but it will eventually focus on "wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits, and a wireless system-on-a-chip," as well as "semiconductors for connecting to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi."

Whereas the A-series and M-series SoCs, which contain the CPU and GPU for Apple's iPhones and Macs, receive the most attention, there is a slew of other chips inside those devices that handle power management, USB connectivity, wireless charging, and more.

Skyworks and Broadcom supply a significant portion of the iPhone's third-party circuitry, according to iFixit's iPhone 13 pro teardown — parts that Apple appears to prefer to design on its own to create more bespoke solutions for its hardware.

The iPhone's modem, which is currently manufactured by Qualcomm, is one of the most visible examples of third-party chips (but had previously been the subject of a years-long legal battle that briefly saw Apple switch to using Intel parts). Apple has made no secret of its desire to develop its own 5G chips rather than paying for Qualcomm's: in 2019, the company paid $1 billion for Intel's smartphone modem business, and it is expected to switch to its own in-house modems for the iPhone as early as 2023.

Apple's desire to build more of its own chips could be motivated by more than just a desire for greater control and hardware integration: it could also be motivated by a desire to improve part supply.

Apple is already feeling the effects of the ongoing global chip shortage, with supply issues for parts from suppliers such as Broadcom forcing the company to cut its manufacturing targets in October. If Apple can continue to work well with its manufacturing partners, building its own chips could help Apple alleviate some of those issues in the future.

