Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Model Users Reporting Some Issues with SD Card Slot; Read More

When the new MacBook Pro models were released earlier this year, one of the big highlights was the return of the SD card slots in the 14-inch and 16-inch models. It was created with the intention of attracting professionals such as video editors and photographers. According to user concerns posted online, some MacBook Pro (2021) models do not work properly with SD cards. When using SD cards with the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, users are experiencing poor transfer speeds and even inaccessibility.

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) SD Card Slot Issues

As reported by MacRumors, many users on the internet reported that the SD card slot on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced this year has a widespread issue. There appears to be little consistency across the reports since individuals report having had different problems with different SD cards. The problems don't appear to be exclusive to any SD card or storage model. The complaints also indicate that the issues aren't limited to a single brand.

When attempting to use an SD card with the new MacBook Pro, some customers have reported receiving an error message. Reformatting SD cards is likewise ineffective in resolving the problems. Similarly, when consumers use an external USB Type-C converter to connect their SD cards to the MacBook Pro (2021) models, the same format works properly.

A user of MacBook 14-inch reported that the SD Card slot on his 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro computer takes up to a minute to recognise an SD card. According to the user, this can sometimes fail, with the MacBook flashing an error. When a user's MacBook Pro tries to read an SD card slot, the Finder crashes, according to another user.

Some users even attempted to repair the issues by formatting the SD card itself, however, this did not work. A few customers, on the other hand, confirmed that the same SD card works with a USB Type C adaptor.

The tech behemoth has yet to publicly recognise the issue, and it is unknown whether the fault is caused by software or hardware. According to reports, the business has advised certain customers that it is "aware of the problem" and that a software update with a patch will be available soon.

