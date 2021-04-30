Apple releases firmware update 3E751 for the 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. How to update?

Last year in September 2020, we received the first firmware update 3A283 for the 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. The update brought about bug fixes and Spatial audio. This year, with the firmware update 3E751, we are not clear on what are the changes.

When Apple first launched the AirPods in 2016, they took the world by surprise. It was a sign from Apple they are moving towards the wireless Eco-system. In 2020, we witnessed that future taking shape with the launch of the iPhone 12 series and the mag charges. 2021 saw the launch of AirPods Max, AirTags, etc.

AirPods Pro and AirPods(2nd generation) received their first firmware updates in September 2020. That update got some bug fixes and Spatial audio for the AirPods Pro. Spatial Audio continuously tracks the position on your phone to tune the audio stream to make it sound like it is coming from the phone and not the earphones.

Apple released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd generation) recently. Though there are no details available on the changes provided by the update. But it is safe to assume, that the update will improve switching between the AirPods and the overall user experience.

To update the AirPods, you have to make sure the AirPods are charged and within the Bluetooth range of your iPhone. Yes, there is no way you can manually perform the update. To check if the firmware is updated to the latest one 3E751, users can go the setting on their iPhone, select Bluetooth, then select your AirPods, and under firmware to version will be visible.

