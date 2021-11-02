Apple Reportedly Redirecting iPad Components for iPhone 13 Assembly

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 02:21 AM IST
   
Apple Reportedly Redirecting iPad Components for iPhone 13 Assembly
Apple Reportedly Redirecting iPad Components for iPhone 13 Assembly
Apple enthusiasts are anticipating the delivery of their new iPhone 13 smartphone, which has been delayed due to a chip shortage. Apple, like many other firms, has been impacted by worldwide chip shortages, which has resulted in extremely limited supplies of devices like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 around the world. Apple can transfer supply between the devices to favour one or the other because the iPad and iPhone share common components such as core and peripheral chips.

According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, Apple is reportedly implementing a different approach to compensate for the shortages it encountered when manufacturing iPhone 13 phones. Apple has redirected iPad components to the iPhone 13 assembly line. The source also stated that for the previous two months, iPad production has been reduced by 50% compared to Apple's original intentions and that not only parts from the iPad, but also parts from older iPhones, have been redirected for the creation of the iPhone 13.

apple_reportedly_redirecting_ipad_components_for_iphone_13_assembly_1.jpg

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple lovers are lining up to get their hands on the latest Apple devices and demand for Apple's latest goods has skyrocketed. Despite the fact that Apple's first priority is the iPhone, iPad sales have been strong this year, with 40.3 million tablets shipped through September.

apple_reportedly_redirecting_ipad_components_for_iphone_13_assembly_2.jpg

It's not the first time Apple has prioritised iPhones over iPads. Last year, Apple shifted some iPad components to the iPhone 12 lineup's production. Buyers of the iPad, on the other hand, will have to wait a long time to get their hands on the tablet this time. According to the newest rumour, customers in the United States and Europe who ordered an iPad with 256 GB of storage at the end of October will have to wait until December 15 to receive their iPad. This is not an estimate, although it is stated on Apple's website. Consumers in China will have to wait six weeks for the new iPad to arrive.   

According to analysts, the global chip scarcity will last for the next year, so we'll have to get used to waiting a long time for Apple and other firms' products to arrive.

What’s the price of Apple iPhone 13 in India?
The Apple iPhone 13 starts from Rs 79,990 in India and goes upto Rs 1,09,900.
What is the camera configuration of Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini?
Dual cameras are featured on the back of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini devices. The primary sensor on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini has an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation.
What’s the price of Apple iPad Mini in India?
The Apple iPad Mini starts from Rs 46,900 in India and goes upto Rs 60,900.
