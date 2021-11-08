Apple rolls out fix for macOS Monterey bug for Macs with T2 chip

Last month, the public received macOS Monterey, which included new features such as Focus modes, Shortcuts, and more. Users of certain older Macs, on the other hand, reported that the update bricked their machines, preventing them from turning on.

Apple has now identified a problem with the T2 security chip that caused this issue and is releasing a fix to prevent it from happening again.

In a report by 9to5mac , Apple explained in a statement (via Rene Ritchie):

We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.

Apple has released an updated version of the bridgeOS firmware that runs on the T2 security chip to prevent the problem from spreading to other users. Users who have already been affected by the issue are advised to contact Apple Support for assistance.

This means that the new T2 chip firmware released today will not fix the problem for those who have already been affected. Instead, it's designed to keep other users from becoming victims of the problem. According to Apple, existing macOS updates now include the new T2 security chip firmware.