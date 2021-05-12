Apple's 2021 M1 powered iPad pro will outperform every other tablet. Check out performance scores

What happens when you put a performance chip from a computer into a portable tablet. The answer is Apples 2021 M1 Powered iPad Pro.

"The introduction video of the Ipad Pro shows Tim Cook in disguise stealing the M1 chip from a Mac book and then implanting it into an iPad Pro. We are now possibly looking at the most powerful tablet in the market today. The release has got many creators excited at they will now be able to carry their workaround as the new iPad provides improved computing power". I wrote that when the iPad Pro got announced last month. And now we have numbers from Geekbenck to back my words and Apple's claims.

Geenkbenck put the new 2021 12.9-inch M1 powered iPad Pro through its paces. Results were surprising but expected. The results surprised as they were for an iPad and expected because the M1 processor had already proved its capabilities in the last years MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. So the results were for the iPad Pro were very similar to those from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. But if compared to the 4th generation iPad Pro, there was a huge difference.

According to Geekbench, the single-core and multi-core scores for the 2021 iPad Pro were 1,718 and 7,248, respectively. The 4th generation iPad Pro with the A12Z chip scored 1,121 and 4,656. That is about 56% improvement in performance over the older generation. The graphics performance on the M1 powered iPad Pro has improved over the previous generation of iPad by 71%.

The 2021 iPad Pro is already available for sale in India and will start shipping sometime mid-May.

