Apple's AR headset to weigh around 300 grams and offer hand tracking, Sources say

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, shares his predictions for the rumoured AR headset. He claims that it will weigh between 300 and 400 grammes, which is already quite light, and that it will be powered by M1 silicon.

However, because the AR glasses will rely on the user's hand gestures for navigation, the device will also include advanced tracking hardware. According to the analyst, the company will combine ToF (time of flight) and structured light sensors. The latter is standard in today's iPhones' Face ID, but because the user's hands will be further away, the sensors will need to be 200 per cent more powerful.

The software will be able to detect "dynamic detail change" in the hands, which will improve accuracy even more. Face ID works in this way: it can detect facial expressions that don't obstruct the unlocking process.

The ToF sensors, additionally would improve the headset's field of view and help with low-latency tracking.

Also according to insiders, Apple is already working on a second version of the device that will be even lighter than the first. This indicates that Apple is getting close to releasing the original version.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.