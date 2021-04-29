Apple's M2 processors enter mass production. New Mac's will be powered by the new M2 processors

Last year Apple released the M1 powered MacBooks which set a new benchmark in performance and power management. Now the second generation of the M2 processor is already into mass production. Excited!!!

Apple was selling intel powered MacBook's on their website even after the launch of their M1 powered Mac's. The move seemed deliberate and funny at the same time as the M1 powered Mac's were significantly faster than the intel powered Mac's but were priced much lower than the intel powered Mac's.

Now with the new M2 processors going into mass production, Apple might just stop using the intel processors altogether. This will be a huge setback for Intel as they have been a long time suppliers to Apple for processors. Reports suggest that the new processor might come baked into the new mac book and Mac as early as July. Already the iPad's have been shifted to the M1 chips, giving iPad's computing power of a Mac Book. With the new M2 chips we are probably looking at Apple setting new benchmark records only to surpass the record set by their M1 processors last year.

Apple had mentioned moving their ecosystem to the new processors in two years when they launch the M1 processor. Now with the confirmed news of the M2 processors going into mass production, we see the Intel free future taking shape for Apple.

