Apple's WWDC 2021 pans announced. IOS 15, keynotes, etc on June 7

If you have been waiting for Apple's WWDC 2021, then you might want to know what Apple has in store for WWDC 2021, scheduled to take place on June 7.

Apple's WWDC(Worldwide Developer Conference) is an annual event held in June. This June, the event is scheduled to start on the 7th to the 11th and showcase Apple's software and technologies around IOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple has released details of the event and they will be starting the event on June 7 with a keynote.

We will get a good insight into what is new on the IOS 15 before it is available for download later this year. Apart from IOS 15, we will also see improvements in watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and macOS 15. For the first time in over a decade, the macOS get a new name.

The main key event will stream live on Apple.com, Apple TV, Apple Developer App and Youtube. You no more have to be an Apple device owner to be a part of the event. I am happy to see this change. The event will start streaming live at 2.00 am IST with the Keynote. Apple has promised over 200 sessions, including labs and in-depth sessions. Apple has also mentioned that their Engineers will be available for interactions on the forums throughout the week.

Apart from the keynotes and developer sessions, there will be an award function called Apple Design Awards. Apple will be awarding developers for their craftsmanship, artistry and technical achievements. Most of us will viewers will reframe from watching such as awards as they might not be as glamorous as movie awards. But then, they do need to see our support.

Apple's WWDC 2021 event is scheduled to start on the 7th of June, 2021 at 2.00 am IST. If you keen to find out how your apple device will perform after the updates, do login in to to the live stream.

Click Here to read more details about the event.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Apple India

Share your comment ×