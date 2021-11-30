Apple still working on a Multi-Device wireless charger, Report suggests

Apple is reportedly still working on a multi-device charger for its products, despite its failed AirPower experiment a few years ago. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a multi-device charger as well as short and long-range wireless charging technology in order to realise its vision of a future where all major devices "can charge each other."

Bloomberg has previously covered Apple's efforts to develop a multi-device inductive charging solution. Apple was working on a multi-device inductive charging mat as a spiritual successor to the failed AirPower experiment, according to the publication from June.

In the most recent issue of the journalist's Power On newsletter, Gurman confirms previous reports that Apple is still working on a wireless charging accessory that can charge multiple devices at once, such as an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The AirPower has first announced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Apple stated at the time that the charging product would be available in 2018, but this did not happen. Apple cancelled the project in March 2019 after months of rumours about development issues.

Since then, Apple has rolled out MagSafe charging for its iPhones, as well as the MagSafe Duo accessory, which can wirelessly charge an Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, despite the fact that the Duo is just two separate wireless chargers joined together. If Gurman is correct, Apple will continue to release a charging device that can simultaneously charge all three products.

In keeping with the theme, Gurman believes Apple is still looking into non-contact inductive charging solutions. According to him, Apple is working on "short and long-distance wireless charging devices" and "imagines" a future in which all of its major devices can charge one another. "Imagine charging an iPhone with an iPad, and then charging AirPods or an Apple Watch," Gurman continues.

Rumours of so-called reverse wireless charging capabilities for the new iPhone series have been circulating for quite some time. Its MagSafe battery pack, which can receive power from an iPhone when it is plugged in and charging, is the closest it has come.

Given the reverse wireless charging feature of the MagSafe Battery Pack, it appears technically possible that an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 could power AirPods or AirPods Pro, but Apple has yet to implement this feature.

