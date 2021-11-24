Apple suspends sale in Turkey due to economic crisis

Apple, the popular premium segment smartphone manufacturer across the globe has reportedly suspended its sale in Turkey temporarily. Yes! You read it correctly, the company has halted the sale of all its products in the country for the time being. According to the reports, the nation is suffering from an economic crisis and the region’s currency is witnessing a huge drop. As per the report from Reuters, the Turkish Lira is reportedly witnessing a drop of 15 percent at the beginning of this week.

The drop in the value of the currency has impacted the economic crisis of the country. The report suggests that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan defended the rate cuts and that's the reason behind the crisis. Currently, the Apple stores based out of Turkey are still working, but users are not permitted to add Apple devices to their cart on the e-commerce website.

Furthermore, the reports mentioned that the Turkish lira is equal to 0.078 Dollars even though the inflation is about 20 percent. However, the president is not ready to increase the interest rates. Meanwhile, Apple’s plan for retrieving the services in the country is still unknown. It has been expected that the suspension of the sale in Turkey is temporary and soon Apple will reopen the sale.

However, considering the current economic situation of the region soon still seems unclear to us. So far we have this much information about the Apple sale suspension in Turkey, we will keep updating you on the same as we receive some new information. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech for more technology-related news and also subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch exciting unboxing and reviews.

