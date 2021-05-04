Apple to deliver more with Apple music. HiFi Streaming services on Apple Music launching soon

Most of the apple users are already subscribed and using Apple Music. But, the music Apple Music streams is in a compressed format. To many, it does not matter. But to a select few, every detail matters.

Apple Music will soon start streaming HiFi music in their upcoming update. Its speculated that the HiFi streaming services will be announced by Apple in the upcoming WWDC 2021, alongside the IOS 14.6 update. It's a good move on Apple part, as Spotify recently announced their HiFi streaming services. Apple's HiFi streaming services under the updated Apple Music to support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio.

Most of the iPhone users are active subscribes to Apple Music. But, since I have been using both Apple Music and Spotify Premium. I dare say that the streaming quality is a tad bit better on Spotify Premium in comparison to that of Apple. And I have used Apple's proprietary earphone, the AirPods Pro to test the quality of both the streaming services. With the HiFi streaming services coming to Apple, like me, many Apple users will love listening to lossless music without to need to subscribe to multiple streaming services.

As per the report, Apple will not be increasing the subscription charges for the new HiFi streaming services. On the other hand, Spotify will be charging extra for the HiFi streaming services. Let's wait a few more days and see what else Apple has in store for us at the WWDC 2021. The third generation of AirPods also rumoured to launch on the day. Excited !!!

Credits :Apple India

