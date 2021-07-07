Apple to launch MacBook Pros and MacBook Air with M1x and M2 chipsets respectively

Apple will also launch a new Mac Mini, which is tipped to be powered by the M1X, so in case you’re not willing to go for the pro variant then you have the option of picking the mini one.

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its MacBook Pro line and the company is expected to launch the new laptops later this year. So far, we haven’t heard much about the specifications and features of the upcoming notebooks. However, in the latest development, an iOS developer and Apple analyst @Dylandkt has suggested that the next-gen Macbook Pro models are going to be powered by the Apple M1X chipset. In addition, the analyst has suggested that next year’s refresh Apple MacBook Air will be equipped with the M2 chipset. Let’s have a closer look at the new information that has appeared on the web.



Dylan shared a post on his official Twitter account stating, “Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next-generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colourful Macbook (Air).”





What is Apple’s M1X chipset?



Just in case you don’t know, the M1X chipset is built on the N5P process which is claimed to be a refined version of the 5nm node. As per a report from GSMArena, the M1X is said to use the same architecture similar to the M1 chip. Dylan suggests that the M1X chips will arrive with a 10-core CPU with 8 big and 2 efficiency cores. Furthermore, he added that the GPU core count could be doubled or quadrupled compared to the previous-gen. On top of that, the developer also revealed that Apple will also launch a new Mac Mini, which is tipped to be powered by the M1X, so in case you’re not willing to go for the pro variant then you have the option of picking the mini one.





Going with the previous report, it has been speculated that the company has ordered 3nm chipsets which are going to power up the next year’s iPad Pro models. The 3nm processors are expected to be on the M2 chip, which is also said to be fitted on the MacBook Air. However, the company officials are yet to reveal anything, so we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt for now and wait for the official launch.

