Apple unveils iOS 15 at WWDC 2021. Find out what is new in iOS 15

The first day of Apple's WWDC 2021 event, was nothing short of a well-choreographed performance that was as entertaining as the information provided. Since last year, Apple has conducted virtual events since the launch of the iPhone 12(all thanks to the pandemic), and they are getting better every time. This WWDC 2021 was free to view by anyone who wanted to tune in and was kicked off by a keynote from Apple. Among the host of new features and updates announced by Apple, the iOS 15 update is set to bring about major changes to how we deal with our iPhones. We have listed down the major updates in the new iOS 15.

FaceTime Calls

FaceTime has been very popular in the iPhone community and its usage has increased even more during the pandemic. FaceTime has always boasted end-to-end encryption on video calls and a few years back, group calling was introduced to FaceTime. In iOS 15, FaceTime now supports spatial audio, reduces background noise for enhanced calls and now features portrait mode to blur the background behind you. When on a group call, the new grid view lets you see all the participants and highlights the one talking. And for the first time, Android or Windows users can join in on a FaceTime call through a link on the web browsers providing end-to-end encryption.

FaceTime now lets you listen to songs or watch movies together with your friends and family. The playback controls can be shared, between the participants for a more interactive feel. FaceTime will also allow you to share your screen with other participants.

Focus

With almost everyone working from home, it has become too difficult to manage our office life for our work life. iOS 15 introduces a powerful tool Focus, which will help you keep focused during your working hours or family time. The iPhone will now automatically recognises your work Apps, emails and messages related to your work and groups them together. It also groups your personal messages, apps and notifications. These groups can be customised, to meet user needs at any point in time. These changes will be carried to all your Apple devices.

New Notifications window

Notifications now will be arranged depending on priority and the iPhone will learn your priorities with the help of machine learning. There will also a notification summary available, which the user can browse through at the end of the day. User can also block/mute a certain notification for a day or few hours.

On-Device Intelligence Powers Live Text and Advanced Spotlight Search

This is probably my favourite feature right now. The Live Text device uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in pictures. The text can then be copied to a notepad or an email. The feature also allows you to translate the text to different languages or even call a number if present in the text.

Spotlight offers web searches based on the text from the pictures to provide additional information about actors, musicians, TV shows, and movies. For people in your contact list, recent conversations, shared photos, and even their location if shared through Find My.

Redesigned Browsing Experience

In the redesigned Safari, the tab bar is placed at the bottom of the screen that conveniently hidden when browsing. The floating tab bar looks neat and enhances the overall browsing experience. And since it is placed at the bottom of the screen, one hand use of your phone is even easier.

New Privacy Features

A month back, Apple introduced a new privacy feature to control Apps from access to your data. With iOS 15, the privacy feature gets additional capabilities. Siri requests are not processed on the phone(locally without the need for an internet connection), which make it faster and secure. Mail Privacy settings hide your IP address from senders. The App provides a privacy report to understand which App has accessed your photos, location or microphone in the last seven days and where is this information shared(vendor information).

Redesigned Weather and Notes App

The weather App now provides a full-screen viewing experience coupled with more graphical and dynamic layouts. In the updated Notes App, users can tag the notes for easier searches or even mention other users while assigning a task. There is also an activity bar that will display all the changes that were made by other users in your absence.

Availability

The new iOS 15 will be available to all the iPhone from iPhone 6S or later. The beta version of the iOS 15 is currently available for developers for testing at developer.apple.com

