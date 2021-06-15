Apple Watch 7 will body temperature sensor, new UWB chip support; Reports

With just three months to go for the next Apple launch event, the renders for the New Apple Watch Series 7 leak on the internet. The new watch will have a body temperature sensor and a new UWB chip.

We saw some amazing technical innovations with Apple's last release of the Apple iPhone 12 Series and the Apple Watch Series 6. With just four months to spare for Apple's September event, there are already rumours and renders floating around the internet revolving around Apple's Series 7 watch.

Apple redesigned the iPhone 12 and gave it a more solid brick-like feel and look over the previous generation of iPhones. The form of the phone was very similar to that of the iPhone 5 series released back in September 2012. We also see reduced bezels of the new Apple Watch Series 7 renders. The next generation of Apple's Watch will see a similar design language as the current series iPhone 12, tipped John Prosser.

According to Tipster John Prosser, who teamed up with concept artist Ian Zelbo, the new generation of Apple Watch will feature flat edges over the curved ones on the previous generation of Apple watch. Check out the renders below.

The renders also show that the new Apple Watch series will come in a new colour option of mint green to match the newly released iMac and iPad Air. The new colour choice is a continuum of the ecosystem Apple is creating for all the recent releases. In addition to new colours, the new Apple Watch Series 7 might feature an optical sensor to measure blood sugar levels.

Apple's WWDC 2021( Worldwide Developers Conference), scheduled to start from the 7th of June, 2021, should provide more insight on what's to come in the upcoming months. Apple's WWDC 2021 might give more insight on the much-awaited IOS 15, lossless audio for Apple Music, etc.

What do you think of the leaked renders and specs of the Apple Watch Series 7.

