Apple Watch saved another life in New York; everything you need to know

Apple Watch is known for its accuracy and we have already witnessed numerous cases where the heath tracker has saved the lives of many users in the past. In the latest new Apple Watch has once again successfully saved a 25- year-old resident of Long Island in New York. According to the users, the fitness tracker has alerted the emergency services and ended up saving his life when he was already in a hospital for some other reason. Let’s have a closer look at the case.

Apple Watch saved 25-year old in the US

25-year-old fitness coach Brandon Schneider claimed that Apple Watch has helped him in drawing medical attention when he falls in a hospital Emergency Room. According to him, he was admitted to the hospital on July 21st, 2021 for “increasingly excruciating abdominal pain and misdiagnoses of a kidney stone."

Schneider shared a post on his Instagram handle describing the entire scenario. According to him, he was at the Emergency Room where he went to the bathroom and fell. He revealed that the fall was so bad that he hit his head on the ground which resulted in a serious skull fracture. Post the events that happened with him are not clear to him. Furthermore, he added that he was wearing an Apple Watch when he fell.

Apple Watch has accurately detected the hard fall and immediately sent an SoS and alert to authorities and his father. He was located in the bathroom and received immediate medical help, which has saved his life. This seems to be another brilliant example of Apple Watch’s accuracy and this might be the reason people reply more on Apple Watch than others.

“I had CT scans showing multiple hematomas that were increasing in size and quickly became life-threatening requiring emergency brain surgery at about 4 am on July 13. I have no recollection or any memory in the hospital for about 5.5 days,” reads his Instagram post.