Apple will soon let users pass on your iCloud data with the Digital Legacy programme

With its latest iOS update, Apple is addressing a complex issue: the right of survivorship. When a loved one or family member died, there was no easy way to access their iCloud account or unlock their phone without knowing their passcode until now. Even if a death certificate is provided, according to the iCloud terms of service, the deceased person's data remains with them.

You can designate up to five people as Legacy Contacts with the new Digital Legacy programme, which was first announced at WWDC earlier this year and is now available in iOS 15.2. God forbid but if you pass away, these people will have access to your data and personal information stored in iCloud, including photos, documents, and even purchases.

Apple still requires proof of death and an access key to activate Digital Legacy. Still, it's a lot easier than it used to be, when you needed a court order confirming your right to inherit, and even then, there was no guarantee you'd get access to the information.

This has been a difficult situation for Apple, which has long emphasised its commitment to user privacy. It's not a good look for bereaved parents and spouses to rail against the company for denying them access to their spouses' photos. But neither is handing out people's information at random. Both Google and Facebook have systems in place for granting other people account access, and it's encouraging to see Apple catching up.

HOW TO SET UP A LEGACY CONTACT

On an iOS device, go to Settings > [your name] > Password & Security.

On a Mac, go to System Preferences > Apple ID > Password & Security.

Under Legacy Contact, follow the instructions to add a Legacy Contact. If you use Family Sharing, you can choose a family member from the list; alternatively, add someone using their email or phone number.

Notify your Legacy Contact and share an access key via Messages. If they accept, a copy of the access key is automatically stored in their Apple ID settings. If they decline, you will receive a notification. The access key is required to get into your account if you pass away.

Although you can add a Legacy Contact who isn’t on iOS 15.2, they won’t be able to store the access key in the settings on their device, so you should provide it to them in another way.

The Digital Legacy program's Legacy Contact is now available in the public beta version of iOS 15.2 for iPhone. When iOS 15.2 is fully released, it will be widely available. Apple hasn't specified which version of macOS will be compatible with the feature.