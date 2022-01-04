AQFiT Introduces W6 Smart Watch with IPS Display and Optimum Battery life

AQFiT is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing Smart Watches and Smart Bands. The company has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the AQFiT W6 Smart Watch. The company has decided to take it up a notch by building it as an efficient personal assistant. It has a vibrant design that compliments all attires. It is affordable and loaded with health and assistance features. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched smartwatch.

AQFiT W6 Specifications

The AQFiT W6 features incredible Smart assistant capabilities like music control, call and message notification, reminders, social media notification, and camera control will save the time to draw the phone out. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD IPS display with 240x280 screen resolution. The W6 Smart Watch is certified with an IP68 rating, meaning it is water and dustproof. Sweating and swimming won't damage the watch.

The AQFiT W6 keeps an active check on the users' steps, heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, calorie burn, and more to aid in their health and fitness goals. The fitness tracker features 15 different sports modes including football, badminton, swimming, running, hiking, yoga, cycling, and more. The W6 showcases accurate readings.

The Smart Watch features a 200mAH battery and under the hood, it’s powered by Real-Tek's new generation chipset RTL8762CK. According to the company, It lasts 7-10 days with daily use and 30 days on standby. It features peripherals that consume low energy and deliver high performance with Bluetooth 5.0.

SPECIFICATIONS: