Are Walmart And Target Planning to Outshine Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Target and Walmart are reportedly gearing up for their own store-only sale to outdo Amazon on the Prime Big Deal Days and this time they are going to use the omnichannel capabilities and their store networks during the big event. Earlier, the two retail giants have competed with e-commerce by giving whopping discounts on their popular products. So, the biggest question is- are Walmart and Target planning to launch deals like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days? But before that, let’s take a look at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days for our novice buyers.

What Are Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days? What’s New This Year?

Prime Big Deal Days will kickstart on Tuesday, October 10 and it will last through Wednesday, October 11. The October deal is going to take place exactly three months after Amazon’s Flagship Prime Day sale in July and six and a half weeks ago from Black Friday Deals. The Deal Day is taking place for the third time during the fall.

For the shoppers who are excited to check out what’s new this time, let us tell you that you can expect jaw-dropping prices, especially on Amazon’s own devices and services. Get ready to witness the steepest price drop! But make sure that you are already a prime member before hopping into the bandwagon.

Are Target And Walmart Going to Outshine Amazon This Year?

For Target, deal days are going to take place between October 6-8 that will feature half a million holiday gifting deals across sections like beauty, groceries, beverages, essential items, and kid items, to say the least. Target has also buckled up with the new offerings for its customers and accordingly stocked up with seasonal goodies that are hoping to rock in this upcoming holiday season. Furthermore, Target is eyeing to give up to 50% off across all categories including household items, daily necessities, beauty items, and toys, among others. Plus, it also offers guests earned gift cards that they can later apply while purchasing gift items during the holiday season.

The executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target, stated, "We're excited to bring the Target holiday magic to help guests get into the spirit of the season with our first holiday savings event. They'll find some of our best deals on the newest, must-have items and the essentials they need every day," said Christina Hennington. "As guests shop the most sought-after holiday gifts, get ready to host celebrations with family and friends, wear new on-trend attire, and stock up on the essentials, we'll have incredible deals on the new products they want across our differentiated assortment. Our holiday-ready team will make it easy with an exceptional store experience, and our fast and free same-day fulfillment services."

On the other hand, Walmart is also not leaving itself behind Target and Amazon! The Walmart deal days are going to kick off on October 9 and as per the announcement, it is going to run through Tuesday, October 12. From beauty stores to electronics, the sale is expected to span multiple departments. Other than that, holiday gifting items, TVs, computers, kitchen gadgets, and wearables are also going to be available in whopping deals.

But wait, this is not it, you don’t need to be a Walmart+ member to take part in the sale, unlike July’s Walmart+ week. But there is a catch, you can sign up for a free Walmart+ membership to avail the perks around subscription. So, even if anyone is not a Plus member, they can still avail of it before the sale kickstarts.

Final Thoughts

Whether you are team Amazon, team Walmart, or team Target, everybody loves deals and doesn’t mind saving some extra bucks when it comes to shopping. As Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are set to kick in, it is time to buckle up for one of the most convincing sales of the year. But don’t forget to tally the prices across sites and be a mindful buyer to maximize the savings. Happy Shopping!