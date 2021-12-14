Asus Chromebook CX1101 with Celeron N4020 chipset launched in India; Specs, price and more

Asus launched the Chromebook CX1101 laptop in India with an 11.6 inch anti-glare HD display and a MIL-STD 810H certified design. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a webcam of 720 pixels and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The laptop has a 42 Whr battery with 45 W charging support and it weighs 1.24 Kg. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Asus Chromebook CX1101.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 laptop: Specifications

The newly launched Asus Chromebook CX1101 laptop features an 11.6 inch HD anti-glare LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,336 x 786 pixels and covers 45 percent of the NTSC colour gamut. This device packs a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 chipset under the hood with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a spill-resistant keyboard with 10 million keystroke lifespan and it has a design that includes metal reinforced hinges.

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is certified by US MIL-STD 810H, runs on Google ChromeOS and has in-built Google’s Titan C security chip. The trackpad supports multi-gesture and the laptop can be opened at a 180 degree angle. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 laptop carries a 42 Whr battery under the hood with support for 45W charging that can back the device for up to 13 hours.

For connectivity, this device includes two USB 3.2 type-A ports, two USB 3.2 type-C ports, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader. The laptop weighs 1.24 Kg and it measures 291.6 x 200.9 x 19.5 mm.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 laptop: Price in india and availability

The all new Asus Chromebook CX1101 laptop is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 15th December. However, the device can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 18,990 from 15th December till 21st December.

