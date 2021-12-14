ASUS Create The Uncreated Live Updates

Asus is hosting it Create the Uncreated event today in which the company is going to launch unleash some of the most awaited devices for the brand. Here at Pinkvilla Tech, we are covering the event live delivering all the information in real-time. Let’s have a closer look at the event.

The company has introduced Asus Pro Art Studio Book 16 with a plethora of features. The newly launched laptop comes with 16-inch 4K OLED display, with HRD support.

The company has added a dial to the Pro Art Studio Book series. According to Asus, it is a custom dial mechanism and encoder to keep the Studio Book 16 slim and allow the users to make precise adjustments.

Asus has announced that Studio Book 16 is compatible with Adobe apps with more than 70 customizable functions. It also comes with a 3-button touchpad which is designed for 3D modeling and rendering. The company claims the newly added dial will be a great gift to the creators who are into motion arts and video editing.

The newly launched laptop comes with up to Intel Xeon or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, clubbed with Nvidia RTX A5000 or GeForce RTX 3070 graphics respectively.

