Asus ExpertBook B1400 with Intel Core Tiger lake chipsets launched in India; Specifications and price

Asus launched the ExpertBook B1400 laptop in India on Tuesday. This new laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake chipsets coupled with up to 16 GB RAM. The company is offering an option of including an Nvidia GeForce graphics card in the Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop. This newly launched laptop comes with a 14 inch Full HD IPS LED display with anti-glare coating and it has MIL-STD810H certified build. The company has provided a plethora of connectivity ports in the laptop. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop: Specifications

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake chipsets. The laptop lineup includes three variants, the first variant has Intel Core i3- 111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, the second has Intel Core i5- 1135G7 with Intel Xe GPU and the third variant has Intel Core i7- 1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU. The users can get their laptop embedded with the Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU. The all new Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop packs 16 GB DDR4 RAM which can be expanded up to 32 GB using the SO-DIMM slot.

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with two storage options, 1 TB or up to 2 TB. This new laptop features a 14 inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels , 16:9 aspect ratio, 178 degree field of view, anti glare coating and 250 nits peak brightness. It also includes a webcam of 720 pixels with a microphone and a shield on the right side.

The all new Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop carries a 42 Whr battery under the hood with support for 65 W fast charging that can offer backup for up to 10 hours. For connectivity, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 type-C port, USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, microSD card reader, Gigabit RJ-45 LAN, VGA port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop: Price in india and availability

The Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop is priced at Rs 32,490 and will be available for purchase at the Asus store in Blue colour option.

